Celebration to mark historic hall's centenary

Photo: Balcairn Public Hall

A Canterbury country hall's 100th birthday will be celebrated at an event over Anzac weekend.

Balcairn Hall was saved by a dedicated committee and locals, who worked hard over many years to restore it to its former glory inside and out, coupled with fundraising efforts.

Its long-term future was thrown into doubt about 16 years ago when users voiced concerns over the poor state of the kitchen and toilets. The rooms needed painting, and there were also rotting window frames, a front door that could only be locked and unlocked from the inside, a worn-out potbelly stove and a roof that needed more than a few sheets of iron.

But new life was breathed back into the hall on Ashbys Rd, Amberley, in late 2010 when a public meeting was held to shore up its ownership and give it some much-needed tender loving care.

The hall was built with private funds from community members and opened with a public dance on April 16, 1926.

New life was breathed into the Balcairn Hall in 2013. PHOTO: FILE

It remained in private ownership, hampering people's ability to raise funds to help preserve the hall.

However, huge support at the 2010 public meeting led to its supporters registering as an incorporated society.

The Balcairn Public Hall Society then carefully set about restoring the hall. It has now become a vibrant venue, hosting concerts, dance classes, indoor bowls and a wide range of community activities.

The centenary celebration takes place on April 25 and 26, starting with an Anzac service, followed by concerts and entertainment, activities for all ages, and culminating with the launch of the centenary book, Balcairn Public Hall: The First 100 Years.