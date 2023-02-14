Club Jubilee celebrations

Club officials . . . Rangiora Harness Racing Club president, Greg Wright, left, with past president Robin Wilson. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

The Rangiora Harness Racing Club is celebrating its 75th anniversary at Rangiora Racecourse on Saturday, February

18.

The Rangiora Trotting Club, as it was initially known, was formed in August 1946 with the first trotting totalisator meeting on the course in 1948. Before then trotting races were held on roads around the Rangiora district, with the route between the Ashley Hotel and the Sefton Hotel a favourite racing track.

The club's Diamond Jubilee celebration was initially planned for August 2021, and then February 2022, but both those meetings were ruled out by Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

However, club officials are hoping Saturday next week will prove to be third-time lucky and a big picnic-style, family-friendly day is being planned.

The meeting will begin at noon and the racing highlights will include the $25,000 Rangiora Classic and the $14,000 75th Jubilee Trot.

‘‘We are very grateful to our generous club stalwarts, Robin and Geraldine Wilson, for their sponsorship of the Rangiora Classic and Kurt Ganzl for his sponsorship of the 75th Jubilee Trot,’’ club president Greg Wright says.

Robin, the club’s past president, has also written a comprehensive history of the club to coincide with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, and there are plans to make his work into a book. He wrote the history using the club’s minute books and other records.

‘‘You can’t argue with what is in the minutes,’’ he says.

Racing on Diamond Jubilee Day will be on the big grass track, as it would have been on the club’s first day of racing last century. Entry is free, unlike that first day.

At that time people had to pay to get in and they would have queued up at six turnstiles, manned by officials in white coats, to do so.

Most of the racegoers would also have been dressed up for their big day out.

When public social functions were few and far between, a day out at the races was considered an important social event which people always dressed up for, but these days raceday protocol is far more welcoming and the dress code casual.

In those days, women would not have been allowed to drink alcohol in the bars on course, and only men drove in the races.

A far cry from the club’s Diamond Jubilee meeting when a special race just for women drivers will be held.

The Team Teal drivers are racing to raise awareness and much-needed funds for ovarian cancer research during six weeks in February and March at various race meetings nationwide including Rangiora on February

18.

By SHELLLEY TOPP

Women play a big role in race driving these days and many of the drivers included in the Team Teal fundraiser will also be driving against the men at Rangiora and the other meetings involved in the fundraiser.

The club will also be holding social functions on Diamond Jubilee Day for its members including two special veterans, Denis Power, who has been a club member for 73 years, and Russell Stalker, 72 years.

‘‘They have been great stalwarts of the club,’’ Greg says.