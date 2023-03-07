Collaboration and communities

Out in the field . . . Environment Canterbury Kaiko ¯ura and Hurunui Waiau Uwha zone delivery lead Marco Cataloni is enjoying getting out and about around the region. PHOTO: SUPPLIED BY ENVIRONMENT CANTERBURY

By DAVID HILL, Local Democracy Reporter

Marco Cataloni says managing work programmes across two different districts has its challenges.

Mr Cataloni was appointed as Environment Canterbury’s Kaikoura and Hurunui Waiau Uwha zone delivery lead, following Kevin Heays’ retirement as Kaikoura zone delivery lead.

He had previously combined the Waimakariri and Hurunui roles.

A common theme between all three North Canterbury zones was ‘‘collaboration with communities’’, he said.

‘‘The issues are fairly similar and it is about managing land use.’’

He said the biggest difference was working alongside active zone committees in Kaikoura and Waimakariri, whereas there was no active zone committee serving the Hurunui district.

‘‘Each zone has a zone action fund, so Hurunui is still receiving the funding.

‘‘We have a major five-year project we are working on, with the Waiau and Hurunui braided rivers to support biodiversity, including threatened native bird species, so the funding is still going into that.

‘‘It had been agreed to by the previous zone committee, so we have continued with that work in consultation with the Hurunui District Council.’’

Mr Cataloni’s zone delivery team was also working on SCAR (Soil Conservation and Revegatation) projects in the Hurunui and Kaiko ¯ura zones, which were jointly funded by the Ministry for Primary Industries, ECan and landowners.

He said further SCAR funding had been applied for to continue with work around the Jed and Waipara rivers.

Work was also continuing to support biodiversity and mahinga kai projects in the Hurunui zone.

‘‘We are adopting a catchment based approach.

‘‘What that does is it brings in a number of funding streams to one location,’’ Mr Cataloni said.

‘‘We can then package it up and the (ECan) rivers team might want to do some work at the same time.’’

Getting community buy-in was essential, he said.

It might start with three or four landowners and grow from there to take in the whole catchment.

He said there were a number of ways landowners could get involved, including financial contributions and doing work in kind.

In Kaikoura, there was ongoing work on water ways and drainage on the Kaikoura plains, which came out of the earthquake recovery.

‘‘Kaikoura doesn’t have a lot of industry outside of farming and tourism, so it is not like Ashburton, Selwyn or Waimakariri, and there is a big reliance on the environment.’’

ECan’s biodiversity was working on pest management in the Clarence Valley, including animal pests and woody weeds.

The zone committee had also been involved in managing the spread of old man’s beard in the Hapuku River catchment, as well as clean up and planting days on Waikoau / Lyell Creek, which flows through the town.

The Waimakariri zone had its braided rivers, plains and hill country, as well as a much larger population and a large number of lifestyle blocks.

Mr Cataloni said the Kaikoura and Waimakariri zone committees maintained strong relationships with local runanga, Ngati Kuri and Ngai Tuahuriri.

Public interest journalism is funded by New Zealand on Air.