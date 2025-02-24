Colour combinations win Ezra top Kaiapoi garden award

Ezra Schofield in his Kaiapoi garden. PHOTO: CHRISTINE WATTON

A property that had "lovely colour combinations with great planting using space intelligently" has won the premier award in the annual Kaiapoi garden competition.

The garden, which is owned by Ezra Schofield, also took out the walk around garden section.

Kaiapoi Garden Club ran the competition this year after the previous organisers, All Together Kaiapoi, disbanded last year.

Past president of the club, Colleen Young, who was master of ceremonies at the awards presentation at the Kaiapoi Club, told those attending they were there to celebrate their love of gardens.

"All gardeners have a vision.

"That means you are a creative person. Your creativity is with plants," she said.

"You are influencers for civic pride. A person who has a good garden is proud. Perhaps that is why you influence others in your street to garden too."

Paper Plus Kaiapoi owner Jared Raines and his partner Helen Kok won the best commercial garden award for the garden surrounding his bookshop in the town’s restored former BNZ heritage building. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

The people who had taken part in the competition were "our most special guests tonight", she said.

Another special guest, Waimakariri District Mayor Dan Gordon, said he was a keen gardener who particularly liked roses.

"I enjoy them, especially the old roses. I love the smell of them," he said.

Gordon presented some of the awards and congratulated all the participants for "not being afraid to put your gardens up to be judged".

The judges - Jackie Watson, Joan Whillans and Helen Roberts - also presented some awards.

Other than the premier garden and the walk around awards, there were seven other section awards winners.