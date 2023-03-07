Concerns at Woodend safety improvements

Safety concerns . . . Residents discuss Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency’s proposed Woodend road safety improvements. PHOTO: DAVID HILL

By DAVID HILL, Local Democracy Reporter

Community concerns . . . Christine Johnston (second from right), of Pegasus, discusses her concerns with Woodend-Sefton Community Board chairperson Shona Powell (left) and board member Rhonda Mather, while fellow Pegasus resident Murray Andrews points to the Pegasus-Ravenswood-Woodend roundabout on the map. PHOTOS: DAVID HILL

Proposed Woodend road safety improvements have left Pegasus residents fearing for the their safety.

Woodend and Pegasus residents poured into the Woodend Community Centre on Thursday, February 16, for a drop-in session with Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency to check on progress with planned road safety improvements.

The proposed works, which were scheduled to begin next year, followed years of engagement with the local community.

But Woodend-Sefton Community Board chairperson Shona Powell said proposed safety improvements for the Pegasus-Ravenswood-Woodend roundabout on State Highway 1 were not included in any of the previous consultations.

Waka Kotahi planned to convert the roundabout into a single lane with raised safety platforms, as well as installing improved footpath layouts and a refuge in the median to make it safer for pedestrians, cyclists and scooters to cross the highway.

Pegasus residents at the drop-in session said reducing the roundabout to one-lane would increase the already high traffic congestion and make the roundabout even less safe.

Two residents, who did not want to be named, said they feared it could lead to chaos in the event of a natural disaster such as a tsunami, where residents were forced to evacuate.

The roundabout was normally the only access point for Pegasus, although there is a metal road which could be accessed in an emergency by opening agate.

The population of Pegasus was now more than 4000.

‘‘When there is a long weekend, like the recent Waitangi Weekend, the traffic is backed right up with people leaving or returning to Christchurch, so making it one-lane will only make it worse,’’ one resident said.

Pegasus residents Christine Johnston and Murray Andrews said they believed there were better alternatives, including installing traffic lights in place of the roundabout, or creating an under-pass or over-pass for cyclists and pedestrians.

‘‘I don’t think people realise the amount of people who live in Pegasus now and there is no supermarket, so we all have to go through the roundabout to go the supermarket or to Rangiora or anywhere else,’’ Mr Andrews said.

The Pegasus Residents’ Group Incorporated shared the fears and concerns of the residents.

‘‘In our opinion the one lane reduction could cause safety issues and considerable traffic build-up at the roundabout at commuting times,’’ the group said in a statement.

‘‘We also have safety concerns with the potential for more accidents as delays may lead to impatience and risks taken.’’

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said the safety improvements were based traffic data from the roundabout and were considered using the latest traffic management methods.

Raised platforms were designed to reduce vehicle speeds ‘‘by making it physically uncomfortable for motorists to drive over the platform faster than the suggested speed’’. Research suggested the raised platforms could reduce deaths and serious injuries by up to 40 percent, Waka Kotahi said.

Residents can find out more by going to nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh1-northcanterbury-corridor or email safetynorthcanterbury@nzta.govt.nz to offer feedback.

Public interest journalism is funded by New Zealand on Air.