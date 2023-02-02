Conservationist mourned

Conservation hero . . . Geoff Harrow, holding a Hutton’s shearwater chick. He spent almost 60 years working to protect the endangered seabird, before his death on January 16, aged 96. PHOTO: ANDREW SPENCER

North Canterbury’s conservation community is mourning the death of one of its most respected members.

Kaikoura conservation hero Geoff Harrow, who lived in Christchurch, spent almost 60 years working to protect the Hutton’s shearwater, (Kaikoura titi), an endangered seabird endemic to Kaikoura.

Mr Harrow, who received a Queen’s Service medal in 2017 for his services to conservation and mountaineering, died on January 16 aged 96.

The Hutton’s Shearwater Charitable Trust chairman Ted Howard said knowing Geoff meant a lot to people who knew him.

‘‘Geoff’s passion for the birds has been legendary. He will be sorely missed by many, and he leaves a legacy matched by few.’’

Mr Harrow became interested in birds as a child, but began his Hutton’s shearwater journey much later after a chance encounter during 1964 with Kaikoura deerstalker and motel›owner Ivan Hislop.

He told Mr Harrow he had seen ‘‘masses of burrows with muttonbird carcasses at over 1800 metres above sea level’’ on deer shooting expeditions in the Seaward Kaikoura Range of mountains.

Mr Harrow, who was an experienced mountaineer and deer stalker, was intrigued by Mr Hislop’s story and hoped the‘‘`muttonbirds’’ he had seen might actually be Hutton’s shearwater, because little was known about the elusive seabirds.

Even leading ornithologists were unaware they might be breeding at such high altitude in Kaikoura.

A year later Mr Harrow found three smelly, decomposing carcasses he believed to be Hutton’s shearwaters, near the site Ivan had told him about.

He took the dead birds home with him and sometime later received confirmation from Dr Robert Falla at the Dominion Museum, in Wellington, that the carcasses were Hutton’s shearwaters.

It was exciting news because it confirmed that Hutton’s shearwaters were still in the area Ivan had spoken of, and during later trips to Kaikoura Geoff located their breeding colonies. However, it soon became clear that the colonies were being decimated at an alarming rate by feral pigs and something had to be done to protect the birds from extinction.

Scientist, conservation biologist and author Richard Cuthbert, who has done a PhD on the Hutton’s shearwater, was commissioned to study the birds and he came up with a management plan to help them.

His recommendation to establish an artificial breeding colony, now known as Te Rae o Atiu, near the Kaikoura township where chicks could be managed safely behind predator›proof fencing.

Mr Harrow’s idea to create the Hutton’s Shearwater Charitable Trust, to fund that conservation work, proved critical to the success of the programme.

By SHELLEY TOPP