Construction starts on Rangiora's new 'church for all ages'

An artist’s impression of the new $3 million John Knox Presbyterian Church and community centre. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

Construction has begun on the new John Knox Presbyterian Church and community centre in Rangiora.

The previous church building was demolished after it was found to be an earthquake risk.

It was damaged in the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes and was not eligible for an Earthquake Commission payout.

The church’s minister Rev Jason King says he is looking forward to opening the new building on the corner of High and King Sts, which will include some momentos from the old building.

They include a stained glass window, an honours board and some stonework

It will also have five or six different community spaces, a small office, a lounge area, and an auditorium which will seat 240 people, and will serve the Rangiora community much better for many years to come, he says.

There will also be a landscaped garden outside the new building.

"We could have still had services in the old building, but we would have all had to wear hard hats," King says.

"We are pretty stoked with what the designers have done for the new building."

It was designed by PXA Architects in Christchurch and will cost $3 million "for the whole keys-to-the-door project".

The building is scheduled to be completed early next year.

It will be a "church for all ages", with spaces for worship, fellowship and community events, he says.

-By Shelley Topp