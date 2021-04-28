Councillor stepping down at end of month

Lynda Murchison. Photo: Supplied

Hurunui district councillor Lynda Murchison will resign at the end of the month.

Murchison said she has been offered a role that will give her an opportunity to have a “real influence in reshaping environmental management”.

Murchison was elected to represent the Hurunui District Council's West Ward in October 2019.

She has a background in environment management and local government.

Murchison says she is unable to fulfil her role as a councillor and take on her new job.

"I will miss the people, opportunities and challenges that are all part of being on council," she said.

"I will continue to service my local community in farming and environment issues where I can."

She acknowledged the support of Mayor Marie Black and her fellow councillors.

Black said Murchison had brought a significant range of skills and knowledge to the district council table.

"Having worked within local government over a number of years, her specialty skills in strategy, environmental issues and conservation have been of huge value.

"Cr Murchison is strategic and considered in her thinking. I know she will bring success to her new employment opportunity.

"This highly complex combination of skills will be missed by the council team, but I do wish her all the very best in her future endeavours.

Murchison’s resignation will spark a by-election, the details of which are being advertised.