Covid-19: Amberley A&P Show for exhibitors, competitors only

The Amberley A&P Show will be open to exhibitors and competitors only. Photo: North Canterbury News

The Amberley A&P Show has become another victim of Covid-19.

The show, which was due to be held on October 30, will now run in a slimmed down version for exhibitors and competitors only.

It follows last week's announcement that the New Zealand Agricultural Show, which was due to be held from November 10-12, has been cancelled for the second year in a row. Some parts of the show, usually held in Christchurch and run by the Canterbury A&P Association, will go ahead in a virtual format.

Meanwhile, Amberley Domain will be closed to the public on the day of the Amberley A&P Show.

President Annette Marr says the association made the decision as there was no possibility of the Covid-19 alert level reaching 1 to allow it to run its show as normal and allow the public in.

“The committee is very conscious of the efforts that our exhibitors and competitors go to, to prepare for the show, and wanted to continue to provide as many classes as possible in a safe way.

“We will not have any trade sites, market sites, food sites, a bar or entertainment, as we are unable to do so and comply with Level 2 Covid-19 rules,” she says.

The goats and all horse events will be held, including showing classes, showjumping, stock & station horses and the miniature horses. Exhibitors will need to comply with Covid restrictions and stay in their allocated areas of the show grounds. All prize money will be direct credited to the winners.

However the sheep, pet lambs, dog trials, pet dogs, student classes, grain and seed and all classes in the pavilion are cancelled. A refund of entry fees in these classes will be provided.

The Taste Hurunui Hoof to Hotplate competition, Alpine Pacific Wine Challenge, Wool, Calves and the new Commercial Beef competition are continuing with the judging on farm and a presentation night will be held at the Omihi Hall on Friday, October 29.

Highland Dancing will be held at a separate venue, and competitors will be contacted with the changed arrangements.

“The Association wishes to thank its members, volunteers, sponsors, advertisers, exhibitors, and the community for its continued support,” says Annette.