Crafty wood workers

Holiday fun . . . Some of the prizewinners at the annual Sutherland Timber and Kaiapoi ITM Junior Woodworking competition prize giving with the company's general manager, Jonnie Sutherland, far left, and judges Ron Davis, and Waimakariri District Mayor, Dan Gordon, and Tash Sutherland with ITM mascot, Timmy Timber. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

The annual Sutherland Timber and Kaiapoi ITM Junior Wood Working Competition attracted record entries this year.

At the prize giving which was held at the company’s Kaiapoi base last Friday afternoon, the general manager of the family›owned business, Jonnie Sutherland, said they started the competition four years ago to create a bit of fun for children and their families.

‘‘We had 40 participants that year.

‘‘This year we ran out of competition packs after 260.

‘‘It is great to see so many kids here today with their entries and know that the wood in the packs hasn’t just been used for firewood, Mr Sutherland said.

There were four age categories, preschool, and school years, 1›4, 5›6 and 7›8, in the competition with no restrictions on what each entrant could make.

This resulted in a wild and wonderful mix of work, including logging trucks, book cases, side tables, bird feeders, a coffin complete with skeleton, a robot, a bunk bed for dolls and even the world’s fastest cheetah.

The company’s large, covered drive› through area was used to display the children’s work at the prize giving.

All three judges — Waimakariri District Mayor, Dan Gordon, former woodwork teacher, Ron Davis, and Swannanoa pre›school teacher, Tash Sutherland — said they had great difficulty choosing the winners.

Mr Gordon said the competition was a ‘‘fantastic initiative’’, and a real privilege to be part of.

By SHELLEY TOPP