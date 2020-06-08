Delivery date for new stadium pushed back

An artist's impression of the new $28 million multi-use stadium being built in Rangiora. Image: Supplied

Construction workers at Waimakariri’s multi-use sports facility are digging deep in a bid to catch up for lost time because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Contractor Leighs' workers returned to the site under level 3, but work is slower because of physical distancing requirements and extra health and safety practices now in place.

The delivery date will be pushed back. It is likely to be open for the community to use in July 2021.

The majority of the steel framing is now complete, with roofing under way.

The power transformer has been installed, along with trenching and ducting.

Some final sections of the slab flooring are scheduled to be poured in the coming weeks before the remaining sections of exterior wall are connected to the building as it stands today.

The new facility will cost about $28 million. It will cover about 6000 sq m and house four indoor courts configured for futsall, handball, korfball, volleyball, netball, badminton and basketball.

It will also house a central fitness facility, changing rooms, and coaching and meeting space. It will seat about 500 spectators.

The site on Coldstream Rd in Rangiora places the facility near other sporting grounds such as the MainPower Oval for cricket, the Waimakariri Hockey Turf and the Maria Andrews Park football ground. Nearby land is earmarked for a proposed tennis club.

The completed facility will be run by the North Canterbury Sport and Recreation Trust.