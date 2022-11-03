Deputy fire chief calls it a day

Family support . . . Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Kerry Ealam, who has retired from the Rangiora Volunteer Fire Brigade after 35 years service, with his children Connor, far left, Kyle, wife Jenni, son Hayden and daughter Bella. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Rangiora Volunteer Fire Brigade’s Deputy Chief Fire Officer Kerry Ealam has retired after 35 years service.

It is an impressive record and one Kerry says could not have been achieved without the support of his family.

‘‘They are the ones who miss out the family time, family outings, meals, trips etc when the alarm/pager goes off any time of the day or night,’’ he says. ‘‘They are the back bone of most volunteers as they keep home life on track when it is suddenly disrupted.’’

Kerry extends thanks to his employers at Rangiora New World for their support.

‘‘I was very fortunate that when I started work as an apprentice butcher Ken and Veronica Brown, from Rangiora New World, allowed me to join the brigade way back in 1987, quickly followed by my great friend Hamish Peter who is still serving but not working for New World, and then my younger brother Tim Ealam, who served 18 years and is a Life Honorary Member of the Brigade,’’ Kerry says.

‘‘Since 1987 Ken, Veronica and Robin Brown, from Rangiora New World, have generously allowed us volunteers to respond to callouts during work time, still to this day 35 years on,’’ Kerry says.

‘‘I wouldn’t have been able to become a firefighter if wasn’t for the Browns' generous support so I would love to thank them for this, and for continuing to support our brigade.’’

Kerry’s long service as a volunteer firefighter was recently recognised with a Community Service Award. He was ‘‘truly humbled’’ to receive the award, but believes everyone who is passionate about volunteering like he is ‘‘doesn’t deserve’’ such awards.

‘‘It is a pleasure and privilege to serve and do some good for our community,’’ he says.

Kerry wanted to become a volunteer fire-fighter from a young age, joining the Rangiora Brigade when he was 17.

He was inspired by his dad Ray, who was a volunteer for the Rangiora Brigade for 10 years from 1972, and before that had served in the Methven Volunteer Fire Brigade for three years.

Ray retired from the Rangiora Brigade in 1982 for health reasons and was made an Honorary Life Member for his service.

Kerry has also had the privilege of serving with his son Hayden for the last 13 years, watching him bloom from a young 16-year-old firefighter, to a young man who is now a respected Station Officer of the brigade. His daughter-in-law, Odessa Ealam, has served for the last five years in the brigade with the rank of qualified firefighter.

Kerry is proud of his family’s long association with the brigade and they have shared many highlights with other firefighters over the years.

He treasures the friendships, memories of competition days, serving alongside his brother, son and daughter-in-law, and being able to give back to his community ‘‘in this amazing volunteer brigade, who are passionate about the community, safety and assisting people and saving property when needed.’’

There is now agreater workload on firefighters than ever before, partly due in the Waimakariri District due to population growth.

But co-responding with St John at motor-vehicle accidents and medical calls is a big new requirement which is increasing firefighters’ workload, and proving to be life saving. Kerry has attended quite a few big callouts in his time with the brigade, including many during the 2010-11 Canterbury earthquakes.

‘‘As a volunteer brigade we had to deal with what was going on in our area, dealing with our families and our emotions and then having in place from the time of the earthquake a 24-houra-day roster for crews going into Christchurch for 21 days straight, then trying to provide a bit of counselling to the teams returning, especially after the first couple of days,’’ Kerry says. It was fortunate to have a fantastic team of life members who were travelling in and out daily to Central Christchurch to pick up dirty equipment, hoses, pumps etc, to bring it out to the Rangiora station, washing, drying and fixing when needed, then returning it to the brigades in the city as they had no running water.’’

Kerry retired from the Rangiora Volunteer Fire Brigade earlier this year.

He is enjoying having the freedom to spend more time with his family while also continuing his close association with brigade.

By SHELLEY TOPP