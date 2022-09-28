Development causes bad vibrations

Bad vibrations . . . Paul Hodson is fed up with the new The Sterling development next door. Photo: David Hill

By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

A Kaiapoi resident is feeling some bad vibrations from The Sterling development next door.

Paul Hodson, who has a background as a building controller, said watching The Sterling development unfold over his western boundary had been ‘‘a nightmare’’.

He has video of papers on his desk moving about, as heavy machinery whirrs away just 50 to 60 metres from his boundary, leaving him nervous for his house’s structural integrity.

‘‘We’re having a nightmare with dust on our window sills and we can’t even put the washing out on the line,’’ he said.

‘‘They spray it, but after they leave for the day or in the weekend the north westerlies blow up the dust again.’’

The developers were compacting 97,000 cubic metres of fill to raise the land up by 1.7 metres.

The new buildings would be towering over Mr Hodson’s house when built.

He said a condition of the resource consent was the developer would complete a survey of his house before work began, to ensure there was no damage to his property from the vibrations.

He received a letter from the developer in March advising him drainage was about to be laid next to his property and his western boundary fence would be replaced.

After starting to take down his fence in preparation, Mr Hodson had received no further communication in six months.

With machines whirring away next door last week, he complained to the Waimakariri District Council’s planning staff.

By Wednesday afternoon (September 21) he had received an email from the developer advising it would be coming to complete a survey.

Waimakariri District Council planning and regulation general manager Tracy Tierney said there were provisions in the resource consent to manage any issues.

‘‘Developers are usually very responsive because they don’t want to generate an issue unnecessarily.

‘‘We need to monitor the conditions of consents and in situations like this, we will look at it more closely to seek a resolution.’’

Mr Hodson said he would like his fence replaced, as promised, as his section was left exposed.

He said he understood supply shortages could be leading to delays, but he would like better communication from the developer.

‘‘I understand that these developments need to happen, but any new sub-division should not be at the detriment of existing residents.’’

■ Public interest journalism is funded by New Zealand on Air.