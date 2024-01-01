Diver missing off Hurunui coast

A search is under way for a diver missing off the coast in North Canterbury.

Police and Search and Rescue teams were called to Manuka Bay in Domett, Hurunui, about 2.15pm.

"The person was one of two people diving at the bay, in water about 5 metres deep," a police spokesperson said.

"A helicopter has assisted with search efforts; however, there has been no sign of the missing person."

The police dive squad has been alerted and was expected to join the search in the morning