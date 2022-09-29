Dog endangers wrybill at Waikuku

Under attack . . . An endangered wrybill being chased by an off›lead dog at Waikuku Beach last week. PHOTO: ASHLEY›RAKAHURI RIVERCARE GROUP

Photos posted on the Ashley/Rakahuri Rivercare Group’s Facebook page of an off-lead dog chasing an endangered wrybill at Waikuku Beach have attracted support for the birds.

Waimakariri District Council green space team officer Mike Kwant responded to the recent dog attack by calling for everyone to ‘‘work together to protect these at›risk birds’’.

He also reminded people visiting North Canterbury’s beaches and rivers about their responsibilities to the protected wildlife.

‘‘The Northern Pegasus Bay bylaw prohibits all dogs from the Ashley River/Rakahuri River and Saltwater Creek estuary areas and is enforced by Environment Canterbury rangers,’’ he says.

‘‘Coastal and river birds are exceptionally vulnerable to dogs and people, especially when they are roosting or feeding, so it is important the bylaw is respected to ensure these species survive, Mr Kwant says.

The endangered birds are also protected under New Zealand’s Wildlife Act.

‘‘North Canterbury’s threatened birds, including the wrybill and black›billed gull, are at additional risk this spring because of off-lead dogs and people walking through their nesting areas,’’ he said.

‘‘Both these unique birds call the braided river system and estuary of the Ashley/Rakahuri River home, and with summer around the corner a lot of people like to take a walk on the beach or along our river corridors with their dogs off lead.

‘‘Unfortunately what can happen is walkers disrupt nesting birds, leaving chicks or eggs vulnerable to predators, or worse still dogs attack and kill breeding pairs.

‘‘I don’t believe that anyone would deliberately put these endangered birds at risk, either through their actions or those of their dog, so it is important we raise awareness of areas where these birds nest and that we need to work together to protect these at›risk birds,’’ Mr Kwant says.

‘‘For anyone walking their dogs near the beach I would give them two bits of advice.

‘The first would be to keep your dog on a lead near birds – especially if you are walking towards the spit from Waikuku Beach.

‘‘The second would be to watch where you wander and never step near anything that might be a nesting area.’’

On the same day of the Waikuku Beach dog attack a large group of endangered black›billed gulls abandoned 100 nests near the Ashley/Rakahuri River Cones Road Bridge.

It is believed the cause is ‘‘probable human disturbance’’.

By SHELLEY TOPP