Driftwood helps lure a mullet

Perseverance . . . Mikaere Walker, aged 5, of New Brighton, holds a mullet caught on his broken rod while fishing with his dad Marshall Walker at the Amberley Beach Surfcasting Competition on Sunday. Mikaere eventually placed third with his 26.5cm long Mullet in the junior category of the competition. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

For Mikaere Walker, 5, of New Brighton, his first cast at Amberley Beach Surfcasting Competition on Sunday wasn’t his best.

His rod broke.

A bit distraught, his father Marshall Walker told him to find a piece of driftwood and he would cable tie it all together to fix the rod.

Mission accomplished, and Mikaere went down to the waters edge and cast out into the surf.

Suddenly he had a bite, with a 26.5cm long mullet taking his bait.

For a while he was the only one along the beach to catch anything of size as the fish were not biting.

Mikaere was one of 202 entries (161 senior and 41 junior), hoping to snare the top prize of $1000 at the annual surf casting event hosted by the Amberley Lions Club (for the past 29 years).

This year the winner of the $1000 cash prize was Brad Swindale of Christchurch who caught a 1.2m school shark.

Amberley Lions Club President Simon Mather says this is one of the largest fishing contests in the South Island, and he was pleased to see many repeat entrants turning out again this year to line the expansive beach.

‘‘We had great weather, good sea conditions, and it was great to see all the families there.

He said it was just a little bit disappointing the low numbers caught ‘‘but that’s surf casting’’.

The North Canterbury beach provides anglers with plenty of spots to set up a gazebo or picnic area as a base, and is a great place for families to sit or stand and watch for any signs of a catch taking their line, while children play in the waves.

As the anglers queued up along the expansive beach many like Jamie Sione and Yuri Tuuta said they were simply waiting for the fish to wake up and take the bait.

‘‘Last night’s storm washed a lot of pipis up on the shore and we are using them as bait but no bites yet,’’ Jamie said.

Mr Tuuta eventually caught the second longest fish, a Giller Shark measuring 111cms. Rachael Potter also of Christchurch said surf casting from the beach was relaxing and she loved the scenery. She was competing for the third time. ‘‘That’s why it’s called fishing. You sit and wait to catch something while admiring the scenery,’’ she said.