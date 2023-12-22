Family's Christmas cake recipe secrets

Swannanoa mother and daughter Julie and Rosie Tapp, aged 13, with a Christmas cake Julie baked. Photo: Shelley Topp

A Swannanoa woman who baked the Supreme Kiwi Christmas Cake at the New Zealand Agricultural Show thought her teenage daughter’s cake was better.

Julie Tapp baked three Christmas cakes, using a recipe handed down to her by her grandmother, Iris, before she chose the one she entered in the competition.

‘‘I had a wee tower of Christmas cakes sitting in the pantry,’’ she said.

Each time Julie baked another cake she noted small improvements she could make for her next one.

Then her daughter Rosie, 13, who has been baking alongside her mum ‘‘since she was old enough to lick a spoon’’, baked her own cake for the junior section of the Christmas cake competition using the same recipe and all the new information Julie had collected.

‘‘I thought if any of our cakes won it would be Rosie’s cake,’’ Julie said.

In the end though it was Julie’s cake that won over the judges with Rosie’s cake placed second in the junior section.

But after the show, when the cakes came back home for the family judges to have their say Rosie’s cake was a winner in the taste test.

‘‘I thought her cake was really delicious, and my mother-in-law said Rosie’s cake was ‘far better’ than mine,’’ Julie said.

Clearly both cakes cracked the delicious test because they have already been eaten and Julie has made another one especially for Christmas.

This one has cherries on the top, an absolute ‘‘no-no’’ for the show competition.

Julie believes the secret to making such delicious, and beautiful looking Christmas cakes is a ‘‘special method’’ of insulating the baking tin so that the cake cooks evenly, preventing any dry areas around the outside.

She makes a box using layers of newspaper covered in tinfoil to sit the baking tin in and then she lines the baking tin with baking paper to stop the cake from sticking to the tin.

This ensures the cake cooks evenly and doesn’t dry out despite around 3 1/2 hours in the oven.

By Shelley Topp