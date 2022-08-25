'Fantastic' support for mum receiving cancer treatment

Danae Saxon, with her husband Dion and their three children Aurorah, aged 12, left, Ryker, aged 2, and Indie, aged 8. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Rangiora mother says the support she has received during her treatment for cancer has been wonderful.

Danae Saxon, aged 36, was diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago when she had chemotherapy, a mastectomy, breast reconstruction and radiation during her treatment for the disease.

Another cancer diagnosis in 2020 was a huge blow. She has recently completed five days of radiation treatment which she says is tiring and has given her headaches.

As mum to three children aged 2, 8 and 12, Danae has appreciated the wonderful support from her husband, Dion and other family members since she was first diagnosed.

She has also had support during her second round of cancer from the Cancer Society’s North Canterbury centre in Rangiora.

‘‘The first time round, I didn’t feel like I needed them,’’ she says.

‘‘This time round, they have helped me with financial support and knowing where to go. It has just been fantastic that is for sure.’’

Danae is also appreciative of the North Canterbury community support for the Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day appeal this Friday and Saturday. (August 26 and 27)

‘‘The support from the community is always wonderful,’’ she says.

‘‘Artisan Bakery is making cookies and the school community is getting involved. It really resonates with the kids knowing that their peers are involved.’’

Danae’s advice to others with cancer is to ask lots of questions.

‘‘Definitely use the Cancer Society,’’ she says. ‘‘They are so wonderful, so helpful. People might think I can get through this,' like I did, but you need that support, just pop into the Cancer Society and ask,’’ Danae say.

To access support from the Cancer Society, call 0800 226 695 or visit the North Canterbury centre at 143 Percival Street in Rangiora.

To organise your own fundraiser or donate to the Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day appeal visit: www.daffodilday.org.nz.

-By Shelley Topp