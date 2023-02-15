Future planning . . . Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon discusses the 2021/31 Long Term Plan with residents in the Pegasus Community Centre. Photo: supplied by Waimakariri District Council

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

Pegasus residents should know more about the fate of the proposed Pegasus Community Centre next week.

A report is due to be presented to the council’s community and recreation committee meeting on Tuesday, February 21, on possible options.

It is then expected to go out for consultation.

The council signalled in the 2021/31 annual plan it expected to begin work on building a new community centre in Pegasus in 2024.

Funding was set aside to purchase land in Pegasus and Ravenswood (northwest Woodend) last year for community facilities.

But the council voted last year to defer the land purchase by a year while it explored options with the developers.

‘‘The question is whether the council pays for it or whether it is a public / private partnership,’’ Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said.

In the meantime, Pegasus residents have been making use of a temporary community centre in the town’s shopping centre.

No decision has been made on what types of facilities may be required in Ravenswood in the future.

■ Public interest journalism is funded by New Zealand on Air.