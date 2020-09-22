Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Fears for missing Clarence woman

    ncn_banner.png

    1. Star News
    2. Districts
    3. North Canterbury

    Melissa Ewings has been missing since Sunday afternoon. Photo: Supplied
    Melissa Ewings has been missing since Sunday afternoon. Photo: Supplied
    A woman who has gone missing in Canterbury told friends she was going for a walk near a river.

    Clarence woman Melissa Ewings (31) has not been seen since Sunday.

    She was reported missing when she did not turn up to work yesterday and there are fears for her safety.

    Police say Ms Ewings told a friend on Sunday afternoon she was going for a walk to the Clarence River, near Kaikōura 

    Police are urgently seeking information on her whereabouts, as her friends and family have serious concerns for her welfare, the spokesperson said.

     
     

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg