Feathered friends and holy cows

Backstage . . . Count Cluckula, designed and modelled by Talan Lovatt was placed third in the Students Years 7 to 13 Dreams and Nightmares category at the North Canterbury Wearable Arts Show held at the Rangiora Town Hall last Saturday night. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

Last Saturday’s fundraiser for the Oxford Area School started a few minutes late due to technical issues with the lighting system, but this delay and other humorous, minor glitches during the show, contributed to the charm of the event.

One of three judges, Oxford Arts Trust’s chairwoman Areta Wilkinson, called the show a ‘‘fantastic grassroots platform to express who we are in our community’’.

The show featured 42 exhibits, 21 from students, from nine schools, and 21 from adults.

The exhibits were all of exceptional quality, Areta said.

‘‘On behalf of Miranda (Brown), Charlotte (Davis) and myself I would like to thank the dedicated team at Oxford Area School for staging this event, their sponsors, and especially congratulate all the exhibitors. You inspire us.

‘‘If we had enough prizes you would all have got one. You are all our art champions,’’ she said.

‘‘Your innovative thinking, courage and generosity are the necessary well being tools which will gently help you and others navigate hard times, and it is our collective, creative thinking that can help our community flourish.’’

The show, which also featured three exceptional dance routines from the North Canterbury School of Dance students, was organised by Jane Anderson for the Oxford Area School Parent Teacher Association.

Dancing stars . . . The North Canterbury School of Dance juniors performed on stage during the North Canterbury Wearable Arts Show. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

Jane said she was thrilled with the support given to the event, which was last held in 2019, after its enforced hiatus because of the Covid 19 pandemic restrictions.

‘‘Having a sold›out crowd on Saturday night was brilliant and the intention now is to make the show an annual event,’’ Jane said.

With continued support from the community and the show’s regular sponsors, including The Oxford Farmers Market, which once again paid for the two Supreme winners' prizes of a return trip for two to see the World of Wearable Art Show in Wellington, from September 29 until October 16, and Rangiora’s Mitre 10 Mega now on board as principal sponsor, it was time to move the show forward and make it an annual event, she said.

All funds raised on the night will go to the Oxford Area School and a review of the show will now be held by Jane and others at the school to see how it can be made even better for next year.

Results:

Supreme Award winner (Adults): Bug Fumigator, designed by Simon Eder, of Waikuku Beach, and modelled by Nkayla Beer.

Supreme Award winner (Students): Scared and Stared to Stone, designed by Jess Brosnahan, Katelyn Wilson and Jamie Keogh, from Breens Intermediate School, in Christchurch, and modelled by Katelyn Wilson.

By Shelley Topp

Outstanding . . . Bug Fumigator, designed by Simon Eder, of Waikuku Beach, and modelled by Nikayla Beer, was the adult categories Supreme Award winner. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

Supreme Student Categories winner . . . Scared and Stared to Stone, designed by Jess Brosnahan, Katelyn Wilson and Jamie Keogh, and modelled by Katelyn Wilson, on stage at the North Canterbury Wearable Arts Show in the Rangiora Town Hall last Saturday night. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP