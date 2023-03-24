Feedback sought by RHS

New whare . . . Bruce Kearney is excited about plans to build a new cultural learning centre at Rangiora High School. Photo: David Hill

By David Hill, Local Democracy ReporterRangiora High School is seeking feedback on the design of a new cultural learning centre.The school’s board of trustees has approved plans to build a $1.2 million multi-purpose building, Te Whare Mātauranga (house of learning).Principal Bruce Kearney said he was thrilled to be able to share the plans with the school’s whanau community.‘‘To get a whare back on our land is important.‘‘We have a quintessential whare, but it is a prefab building as opposed to a purpose-built building, which covers all aspects of our cultural awareness.’’The board is seeking feedback on draft designs prepared by Christchurch firm Stufkens and Chambers Architects.Business manager David Lowe said the project would be funded from board reserves.‘‘It was one of the first things Bruce observed when he came here, how poorly our Māori students were served.‘‘There are a significant number of Māori students in the school.’’He said the school had a master plan with the Ministry of Education, which comprised several projects including a gymnasium and a performing arts centre / hall, including a whare.‘‘They are all priorities, but the whare is the one thing we can get on with, as it does not require Ministry approval or funding.’’The school was engaging with Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tūāhuriri and was keen for input into the detailed design, Mr Lowe said.The proposed building footprint was 171 square metres, including a multi-use cultural and teaching space equivalent to 1.5 classrooms, a wet room / dining space and a huge 51 square metre north-facing verandah.The teaching space would be big enough for 35 students, as an auditorium it would seat 65 people, while 30 people could be seated in the dining room.It will located on Wales Street at the northwest corner of the school grounds, facing Mt Grey.The completed whare will be available for hire by the community for cultural events.Feedback closes at the end of the month and it was hoped the new whare would be opened by the end of the year. It can viewed at sites.google.com/rangiorahigh.school.nz/tewhare-rhs/home.■ Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air.