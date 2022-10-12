A fun rally for all

Six North Canterbury rally drivers and their co-drivers fronted up for the New Zealand Rally in Auckland, and for all it was a unique motorsport experience full of ups and downs.

Woodend’s Dave Ollis and Emma Thomas told their web friends all was going well until they found a wee ditch on special stage (SS) 12 on the last day of competition.

‘‘Despite the amazing efforts of the spectators we couldn’t quite get out of it and cost us third in the championship.

‘‘However, great to be part of the Rally New Zealand, and it’s been a great week away.’’

Fernside’s John Silcock and co-driver Donna Elder in their Mazda RX-7 finished high enough to grab the Zealand Rally Championship Historic Class Championship win and also garnered second overall in the NZRC 2WD championship category.

Racing in the national championship class, Waikuku’s Robbie Stokes, and co-driver sister Amy Stokes suffered a rally they might want to forget with a mechanical on day one during their first run through SS2 on the Whaanga Coast 1.

Then on day two they went off road and retired while on SS5 Puhoi 2.

Also racing were Matt Summerfield and co-driver his sister Nicole Summerfield who finished 11th overall.

‘‘It was bloody magic, I thought I would be lucky to make the top 15 and to get 11th is so special.’’

He says he waited for 10 years to get the chance to race in WRC and it was a very challenging week.

‘‘It was challenging to be fair, the rain made the roads very hard especially as we had to race through them twice, the second time they were really cut up.

‘‘But it was great to be the third kiwi home and the first non factory built car, plus the 1st NZ regional driver.

‘‘We worked hard on Friday to make sure we were in a good spot and our Mitsubishi Mirage AP4 car went well, by Sunday we were in ‘get home safely’ mode but we got a phenomenal result as a small fish in a big pond,’’ Matt said.

He reflected on how cool it was to see the WRC teams in action and says he was amazed at the huge scale of their operations.

‘‘Now the season has finished — we ended the final round of the NZ Rally Championship in fourth overall, only two points away from third — it’s time to review and look to next year.

‘‘In the mean time I’m trying my hand at a bit of super saloon racing which should be interesting as its another challenge,’’ Matt says.

Ari Pettigrew and co-driver Jason Farmer finished fifth overall in the NZRC part of the NZ Rally in their Holden Barina AP4 and had a surprise at the end, when at Jacks Ridge, Hyundai NZ handed him the keys to Hayden Paddon’s super trick Kona electric car.

Sean Haggarty and daughter Bella had a great week and finished well in their Subaru Impreza WRX

Sean says was a long ten days up and back to Auckland,

‘‘We could not have done with without the help of Dunedin Goldsmiths, Precision Cutting Ashburton and Team Cabling, their help made it all possible and then there was Bella.

‘‘I can’t say to much about Bella apart from she does me proud every time we get in the car, she has a lot to learn about the job she does and has a lot of good people around her and with her we had an amazing Rally New Zealand.’’

The pair came home with a swag of trophies and are soon competing again tomorrow in the Targa rally in Nelson.



