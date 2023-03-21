A Good Samaritan digs deep for volunteers

By RACHEL MACDONALD

There were 26 tired volunteer firefighters down on the edge of the Waimakariri River just over a week ago, when the call went out to bring some food in to keep the energy levels stoked.

It was a long-duration call-out, and its usual in such circumstances, to order up supplies to keep the troops going, says Cust fire chief Peter Clements.

It’s what happened next that came as a pleasant surprise.

There was a stolen car in the riverbed that had been torched and the fire spread to the dense surrounding scrub, he says.

The Cust, Rangiora, Swannanoa, West Melton and Pines Beach brigades turned out.

It was a big job containing the blaze, before work began on damping it down.

A uniformed volunteer support officer was asked to stop in at Subway Rangiora to pick up around 20 filled rolls, a dozen bottles of drink, and a load of cookies.

It was all to be paid for by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

‘‘As I understand it, it took a while to get such a big order together, and when our support officer went to pay for it, he got a tap on the shoulder,’’ says Peter.

‘‘This guy we have no idea who he was, just walked up behind him and told him volunteer firefighters do a fabulous job in our country.

He said: ‘I’m getting this, and picked up the whole bill’. ‘‘We get a lot of community support, but this was so unexpected.’’

On the Cust Volunteer Fire Brigades Facebook page, thanks go out to Subway and to their unknown Good Samaritan in the hope he might see it, and know how much that gesture meant to a busy and hungry team of volunteers.