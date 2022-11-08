Government reform and housing priorities for WDC

Back in the chambers . . . Waimakariri district councillors get down to business at the first ordinary meeting of the new term. Photo: David Hill

Addressing government reform and housing are priorities for the Waimakariri council over the next three years.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon has created two new portfolios in government reform and housing, as the district faces a challenging three years.

Mr Gordon will take the lead in tackling government reform, while Deputy Mayor Neville Atkinson has taken on the housing portfolio.

The appointments were confirmed at the Waimakariri District Council’s first ordinary meeting on Tuesday, November 8.

With various reforms coming the council’s way, including Three Waters, the future of local government and the Resource Management Act, Mr Gordon says it is important the district has a strong voice.

Housing is becoming a significant issue in the district, with a growing population, rising prices, a low rental stock and a lack of affordable housing.

Mr Gordon also announced appointments to various committees, with each councillor allocated portfolios and set to take a turn chairing a council committee over the next three years.

‘‘We have been running a portfolio system for a number of years,’’ he says.

‘‘When I first come on to the council there was effectively an A and B team, but I think this is a much fairer system and I note other councils, including Christchurch, are looking at it.’’

The appointment of former Mayor David Ayers as the Waimakariri and Hurunui representative to the Canterbury Museum Trust Board was also confirmed.

Mr Ayers is the board chair and has an important role to play in the museum’s ongoing redevelopment, Mr Gordon says.

Councillor remuneration for the coming year was also confirmed.

Mayor Gordon’s salary is $146,838, while there is a remuneration pool of $555,247 for the 10 councillors.

Deputy Mayor Atkinson’s salary is $69,373 and the nine councillors will each receive $53,986.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ Public interest journalism is funded by New Zealand on Air.



■ Waimakariri District Council committees:

Hearings Committee: Cr Neville Atkinson, Cr Al Blackie, Cr Robbie Brine, Cr Brent Cairns, Cr Tim Fulton, Cr Jason Goldsworthy, Cr Niki Mealings, Cr Philip Redmond, Cr Joan Ward and Cr Paul Williams.

Chief Executive Review Committee: Mayor Dan Gordon, Cr Atkinson, Cr Redmond and Cr Ward.

Mahi Tahi Joint Development Committee: Mr Gordon, Cr Atkinson and Cr Mealings.

Audit and Risk Committee: Cr Atkinson, Cr Fulton, Cr Goldsworthy, Cr Ward and Cr Williams.

Community and Recreation Committee: Cr Blackie, Cr Brine, Cr Cairns, Cr Mealings and Cr Redmond.

District Planning and Regulation Committee: Cr Atkinson, Cr Blackie, Cr Cairns, Cr Fulton and Cr Goldsworthy.

Utilities and Roading Committee: Cr Brine, Cr Mealings, Cr Redmond, Cr Ward and Cr Williams.

Appointments:

Greater Christchurch Partnership: Mr Gordon, Cr Atkinson and Cr Mealings.

Canterbury Museum Trust Board: David Ayers.

District Licencing Committee: Commissioners Cr Atkinson (Chair), Jim Gerard (Deputy Chair), Wendy Doody, Cr Redmond and Cr Williams until review in mid-2024

Mayor Gordon - Canterbury Civil Defence Emergency Management Group (CDEM Group), Greater Christchurch Public Transport Joint Committee, Canterbury Regional Land Transport Committee, Enterprise North Canterbury Trust Board.

Cr Blackie - Te Kohaka o Tuhaitara Trust.

Cr Brine - Canterbury Waste Joint Committee, Canterbury Regional Landfill Joint Committee.

Cr Fulton - Waimakariri Water Zone Committee.

Portfolios:

Mayor Gordon - Iwi Relationships, Government Reform, Greater Christchurch Partnership, Transport.

Cr Atkinson - Property and Housing, International Relationships.

Cr Blackie - Arts and Culture, Greenspace (Parks, Reserves and Sports Grounds).

Cr Brine - Solid Waste, Community Facilities (including Aquatic Centres, Multi-use Sports Stadium, Libraries/Service Centres, Town Halls and Museums).

Cr Cairns - Community Development and Wellbeing, Business, Promotion and Town Centres.

Cr Fulton - District Planning.

Cr Goldsworthy - Civil Defence and Regulation.

Cr Mealings - Climate Change and Sustainability.

Cr Redmond - Roading.

Cr Ward - Audit, Risk, Annual/Long Term Plans, Communications and Customer Service.

Cr Williams - Drainage and Stockwater and Three Waters (Drinking Water, Sewer and Stormwater).