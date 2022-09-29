Growing young Rangiora leaders

Young leaders . . . Rotary Young Totara award recipients Ruby Wilson and Tanya Mellish receive their awards from Rotary Club of Rangiora president Peter Freeman(left) and Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon and Rotary Club of Rangiora president Peter Freeman described the pairs contribution as a significant example of the role played by young people in shaping the community and lending a helping hand.

‘‘The two young women set an example of selfless contributions to a wide variety of community groups and support for their peers – they are two truly remarkable young people,’’ Mr Gordon says.

Ruby contributed to the community through her role as co›chair of the Waimakariri Youth Council, volunteering at Rangiora High School, within youth networks and serving on the Creative Communities Waimakariri committee.

Tayla says she loves getting out and helping in her local community and providing a helping hand to put a smile on the faces of others.

She intends to extend her studies in Queenstown.

Mr Freeman says the Young Totara Award is made once a year to a young person under›21 years of age who demonstrates strength and good character and serves as arole model for their peers.

‘‘The standard for the award is very high and aims to encourage our young leaders of the future,’’ he says.

The two recipients each planted a Totara tree at Hegan Reserve.