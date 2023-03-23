Growth leads to new speed limit

Expansion . . . A new speed limit of 50kph has been approved to slow traffic and improve safety as the Waimak Junction Business Park grows. PHOTO: DAVID HILL

By DAVID HILL, Local Democracy Reporter

The speed limit on Kaiapoi’s Smith Street will be reduced to accommodate the growing Waimak Junction Business Park.

The Kaiapoi-Tuahiwi Community Board backed a proposal this week to reduce the speed limit from 80kph to 50kph on the small stretch of road between the southbound motorway on› ramp and the existing 50kph sign, 90 metres to the east.

Waimakariri District Council roading and transportation manager Joanne McBride said the speed limit change was needed to improve safety.

The Waimak Junction Business Park is expanding, with the planned opening of a Countdown supermarket, alongside Placemakers, Bunnings, Mitre 10, Briscoes and other retailers, expected to significantly increase traffic volumes.

But board members questioned why the speed limit was not being reduced from Revells Road, including the Smith Street motorway over bridge, which was under the jurisdiction of Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

Deputy Mayor Neville Atkinson said the over bridge section of the road, with four entry points, was more dangerous and suggested ‘‘piecemeal’’ changes to speed limits were confusing for motorists.

‘‘I don’t see the sense in changing this two or three times. It is just nonsensical. We need to change it all at once.’’

Ms McBride said council staff had approached Waka Kotahi, but the agency had no plans to reduce the speed limit on the section of Smith Street under its jurisdiction.

‘‘The traffic signals are going in and we have time constraints with the development proceeding, so we need to get it done now.’’ Developer Jedd Pearce said the speed limit reduction on Smith Street was long overdue.

He said the Countdown supermarket build, the largest development on the site, was expected to completed in late October.

‘‘It is going to be good for Kaiapoi and create a lot of employment. ‘‘I’m really looking forward to seeing it finished. We’re trying to catch up with Rangiora.’’

Council staff completed consultation in November and found there was 52 percent support from respondents for the speed limit change, with 48% opposed.

Board chairperson Jackie Watson backed the speed limit change. ‘‘I think it is time that we had this speed limit change.

‘‘I have spoken to quite a few people who didn’t even know it was coming, but they said when they try to come out of Tunas Street sometimes it is impossible.’’

Waka Kotahi regional relationships director James Caygill said his organisation worked closely with other road controlling authorities when speed limits were being reviewed.

‘‘We will continue to consider how road controlling authorities are intending to treat local roads connecting with state highways as the State Highway Speed Management Plan is developed and do our best, where possible, to ensure those plans remain aligned.’’

The council will now write to Waka Kotahi to request the speed limit change under the Setting of Speed Limits Rule 2022.

Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air.