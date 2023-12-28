Hanmer Springs sees boost in tourists

Graeme Abbot. Photo: Supplied/Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa

Overseas visitors are flocking back to Hanmer Springs.

While numbers are not expected to return to pre-Covid levels for another year, Hurunui Tourism product development manager Graeme Abbot said the town was booming as it gears up for the summer holiday rush.

‘‘We are seeing our old friends from Australia back and the cruise business is keeping us busy.

‘‘We are seeing some American business, which we expect will grow with the new airlines coming into Christchurch.

‘‘It is certainly a lot stronger than it was.’’

Visitors were starting to return from China, but Abbot said he didn't expect as many visitors from the Asian market as four years ago.

While September and October were ‘‘reasonably quiet’’, Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa experienced 9 per cent growth in November compared to last year.

December had also started strongly and accommodation bookings in the town were ‘‘very strong’’.

Staff recruitment has been a challenge over the last three years, but the pools were fully staffed and operating at the full summer hours, he said.

‘‘We are always a bit scared to say we are fully staffed, in case someone leaves,’’ Abbot said.

‘‘We have people from all around the world on our staff, which is lovely because it adds something to the environment.’’

Abbot said Hanmer Springs had a growing list of attractions, including the alpine scenery.

Two new hydro slides, known as ‘‘Violet Vortex’’ and ‘‘Waiau Winder’’, were added to the hot pools this year and were proving popular.

New walking and cycling tracks have been added, and the town has a new disc golf course to add to the mini golf and full-sized golf course.

The Hanmer Springs Animal Park was also popular with visitors, Abbot said.

By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter