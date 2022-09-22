Thursday, 22 September 2022

Hopping to the Hop

    By john.cosgrove@ncnews.co.nz
    Moving sights . . . Craig Grimshaw and his daughter Sylvie 7, right, joined the rest of the Grimshaw family as they gather each year to watch the thousands of custom cars parading past them in Kaikoura. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Dennis Deavoll of Queenstown with his impressive 47 Buick he found in Death Valley and bought home to Queenstown to be restored over 12 years. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    AMX fun . . . Tracey Snook of Rangiora drove her 1974 AMC AMX Javelin Penske to the Hop. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Dressed for the hop were (from left) Emma Hailes of Darfield, Katherine Coote and Natalie Cossar both of Rangiora. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    A gentle buff up . . . Clint Morris of Leithfield Beach wipes down his 2009 Ford XR8 295 V8 at the Kaikoura Hop. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Rat rods . . . Muddy conditions underfoot didn’t seem to mind these V8 coupes on show. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Welcome . . . Debbie Walford and Gordon O’Callahan man the gates at the Kaikoura Hop. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    On show too . . . Kirsty Hopewell of Bromley walks with Scarlett Chandler 4, in the Miss Pin Up fashion show. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Smile please . . . Benjamin Snook of Rangiora poses with his Ford Escort Mk2 1600 as members of the Youbee student film crew document the Kaikoura Hop. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Smile . . . Kiara Thorpe 10, of Rangiora, entered the Miss Pin Up fashion contest at the Hop. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

    Car show extravaganza. . . Cars lined up at the Kaikoura race course last Saturday during the Kaikoura Hop. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

    Kaikoura’s streets reverberated to the sound of thousands of V8s, classic and custom cars over the weekend.

    The annual Kaikoura Hop returned with a colourful bang after two years of COVID restrictions hampered the event.

    Founder Doug O’Callahan said it had been a busy few days.

    He praised his wife Fonz and all the Kaikoura and Christchurch people who had stepped up at the last minute to take over the reigns of the show when he suffered heart problems.

    ‘‘This year due to my surgery, my wife and my daughter plus Elaine and Hunter Clark and many others kindly stepped up and took over many of my roles.

    ‘‘This great event couldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for them,’’ he said.

    Now in its 12th year, the biggest part of the four day long hop, the Car Show Extravaganza, was held in its traditional venue at the Kaikoura race course.

    Doug says that once again the show attracted about 1000 car entries and over 5000 spectators. ‘‘Many more always come up on day trips from north and south, especially when the weather was fine like it was on Saturday. ‘‘Doug says it was a very successful event despite the tough economic times. ‘‘Everyone who came, and they came from as far as Whangarei and Invercargill, said they had, had a great time. ‘‘We put a lot on for them including poker runs, a drive in movie, pin up contests, skate contest, burn out contests, many scenic runs around the district, a giant party, and my favourite was the cruise to Rodin Cars at Mount Lyford.’’ Doug says it was an amazing drive out to the race car builders private track and factory in North Canterbury. ‘‘We were so grateful to the team there letting us look around the place.’’ As the theme was ‘Happy Days” many of the women attending dressed for the occasion as did a few men. ‘‘Every one is looking forward to next years event,’’ says Doug.

    Great view. . . The 2022 Kaikoura Hop returned to the Kaikoura Race Course for its annual car extravaganza over the weekend attracting over 1000 custom cars. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

     

     