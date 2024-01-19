House lost as Loburn fire continues to burn

Fire and Emergency (Fenz) have contained the large vegetation fire near Amberley and are redeploying resources to the fire at Loburn near Rangiora.

Fire and Emergency Assistant Commander Des Irving said about 18 fire crews and tankers supported by three helicopters had confined the fire to an area about 1km long by 600m wide.

“It’s likely firefighters will still be at the scene overnight because of the increasing winds,” he said.

“It was challenging at times, but the crews have worked very hard to contain the fire.”

Residents near the Loburn fire rush to evacuate horses as smoke fills the air. Photo: John Cosgrove

In a 4.45pm post, Fenz confirmed Racecourse Rd evacuees can start returning home, however, the situation could still escalate and people should be prepared to evacuate if the fire flares up again.

A source said at least one house has been lost to the blaze near Amberley.

Crews were alerted to the fire about1.20pm when multiple tankers and three helicopters responded to the blaze, which was burning through tree stumps, grass, tyres and car wrecks.

The fire is estimated to be 1km by 500 metres in size. Photo: John Cosgrove

Earlier

In a post on its Facebook post, the Hurunui District Council has advised those evacuated from Racecourse Rd to head to Hurunui Library.

Meanwhile, Fenz crews say some resources are being redeployed to fires burning at Loburn, near Rangiora.

Police are evacuating homes as the fire bears down. Photo: John Cosgrove

“Three helicopters are also fighting four vegetation fires on Loburn Whiterock Rd.”

Police are evacuating houses, while eight fire trucks and three tankers were working on the fires, estimated to cover about a square kilometre.

Residents are asked to follow the instructions of emergency services.