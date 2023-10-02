Hunters help fill empty bellies

Serving diners at the Hope Wednesday night dinner are (from left) North Canterbury Hunting Competition committee members Cory Lambeth and Tash Thomas, Hunters4Hope organisers Steve Hill and Adam Kreisel, and hunting committee member Renee Dampier Crossley. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Steve Hill says if everyone does a little bit together "we can achieve heaps".

The philosophy is driving him and fellow hunter Adam Kreisel to help fill empty tummies in North Canterbury with good healthy kai and lay a platform for social interaction.

Steve and Adam are the men behind Hunters4Hope - a pursuit which calls on other hunters to drop off any excess venison they don’t want or need to various freezers throughout the region.

Hunters4Hope pick up the venison, turn it into mince and, along with any other cuts, deliver it to the Hope Community Trust in Rangiora.

The trust then carries on the good work, tucking it into food parcels and delivering it to other food banks.

Venison was on the menu at the trust’s weekly Wednesday dinner in Rangiora last week, attended by up to 100 people who regularly go along for a good hearty meal and the company.

Steve said the dinner signalled the launch of the venture.

A butcher by trade in a "former life" and a hunter by hobby, Steve and Adam - along with personnel from the North Canterbury Hunting Competition committee - rolled up their sleeves to make spaghetti bolognese from the venison mince, dished it up, and cleaned up after the good hearty feed and old fashioned get-together.

The seed for the venture was sown at this year’s North Canterbury Hunting Competition in Rotherham when Steve suggested if 50 hunters donated the deer they had entered, he and his mates would bone them, mince up the meat and, along with some delicious back straps, ensure the end product was delivered to community groups and food banks.

The committee backed his plan, and Steve left the hunt with 50 deer carcasses on board.

North Canterbury Hunting Competition committee member Libby Ryan offers diner Noel Collingwood some venison at the Hope Community Trust dinner. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

He had already laid the foundation for the venison with the Hope Community Trust. In all 920kg of mince was delivered to the trust. The trust had delivered 500kg of it in the first 24 hours, and another 200kg in the following days.

Trust manager Tracy Pirie says it was not long before messages started coming in, saying the mince was "so badly needed" as meat is often a precious luxury that is cut from the grocery bill to make ends meet.

"The venison sent a powerful statement that has reverberated throughout our communities and like a stone skipped along on a pond the ripple effect is much wider and deeper than anybody could have ever imagined," Pirie says.

This ripple also reverberated with Steve, Adam and his mates. Steve immediately set to work to navigate how they could continue supplying the trust.

The operation now has New Zealand Food Safety written approval, and five freezers have been dropped off at businesses throughout North Canterbury where hunters can drop off surplus venison during business hours.

The drop-off points are at Amuri Transport in Culverden, Cheviot Transport, North Canterbury Hunting and Fishing in Rangiora, Oxford Ag depot in Oxford, and Claas Harvesters at Waipara Junction on State Highway 1.

Steve says this keeps the meat secure until it’s picked up.

Getting hunters to drop off the meat during business hours meant they didn’t disturb anyone by putting meat into the freezers in the dead of night.

"It means hunters can go out hunting, keep the prime cuts, and drop off any surplus they might have into one of the freezers," he says.

Photo: Hunters4Hope / Facebook

Pirie said the venison journey is inspirational, saying what Hunters4Hope is achieving is not only about "provision, protein, food security and feeding the hungry" but also about helping the community.

"You (Hunters4Hope) have inspired others to the possibilities of what they can achieve for their communities, how to feed their families, and their hungry.

"You have encouraged community organisations and groups to work together for the greater good.

"What a precious gift you have given," she says.

She thanked them for trusting it to be the distribution centre for the meat.

"In a world that, at times, seems so dark, you have shone a light."

Tracy said its Wednesday night dinner caters for a mixture of people, many of them older folk who look forward to a night of company and good food.

She said a lot of older people live in isolation and find the evening meal like a friendship club.

Many don’t eat properly and to have a nutritious good quality meal of meat and vegetables is something they look forward to.