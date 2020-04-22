Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Important PPE stolen from testing station

    Police are investigating after a facility being used as a Covid-19 testing station in Rangiora was broken into over the weekend.

    Items taken in the burglary included face masks and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE)

    The burglary on Coldstream Rd, Rangiora was reported to police on Sunday night

    A forensic examination of the scene has been conducted and police are following strong lines of e\inquiry.

    Said Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel: “Given the current situation for anyone to be stealing equipment which is so important to health workers is deplorable. We encourage anyone in the community who has information about this incident to share that information with us.”

    Police are encouraging everyone to be vigilant as they carry out their essential activities and report anything suspicious immediately.

    Anyone who has information on the burglary is asked to call 105. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11.

