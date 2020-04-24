Joys of a good vegetable patch

Interest in growing vegetables has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, with seed companies stretched to fill orders.

Happy place: Helen Roberts in her Woodend garden. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

‘‘The average size of most orders is markedly higher than they would normally be at this time of year,’’ Kings Seeds New Zealand co-owner Gerard Martin says.

‘‘The demand has been about 10 times more than over the same period in previous years.’’



The most popular seeds are the winter vegetables, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, cabbages, turnips, leeks, Florence fennel, parsnips, beetroot, broad beans and swedes. Orders have been delivered by couriers.

One of Waimakariri’s most prominent gardeners, Helen Roberts, says there are many creative ways to grow vegetables in the home garden. Choosing a suitable site is the first important step.

‘‘Veges need all the light they can get, least six hours a day in summer, so don’t locate your patch in the shade.’’

Also, prevailing winds cause damage, so consider what shelter is available.

Close access to water is equally important.

Home gardeners can start a vegetable plot by simply digging a rectangle on top of the lawn of about one metre across so it can be reached from both sides.

She does not favour high-sided raised garden beds as they require more water.

‘‘Sides of around 30cm high are most efficient unless the gardener is unable to bend,’’ she says.

However, the exception is carrots, which do better in elevated planter boxes to deter rust fly, which tends to fly close to ground level.

‘‘For a raised bed you will need to buy a balanced garden mix (a blend of, bark, pumice and fertiliser).

Don’t use potting mix, because it dries out and is hard to re-wet, or straight compost, which is too rich.’’

She also recommends using plenty of mulch and soaker hoses with a timer as the best way to water efficiently.

Helen is among the group of women who established the popular Kaiapoi

Community Garden 10 years ago. She is still a regular volunteer there and also has a large fruit and vegetable garden at her home in Woodend.

Helen and her husband, Gary, an arborist, wanted to ‘‘grow just about everything we eat’’ and they have achieved that with their bountiful, spray- free garden.

‘‘I love the lushness of a full vegetable garden and just walking around it and working in it is what I like most,’’ Helen says.

‘‘Having flowers in the mix makes it more colourful and enjoyable,’’ she adds.