Jumps jockey now more mobile

Starter’s view . . . In behind the mobile barrier near the point of release at the start of the 2000 metre New World Rangiora Fillies and Mares Mobile Pace at the Rangiora Harness Racing Club’s meeting at Rangiora Raceway on New Year’s Day. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

Ricky Donnelly used to earn a living as a jumps jockey but now he has a more comfortable race›day ride driving the mobile barrier at harness racing meetings.

The former jockey won the 1997 Grand National Hurdles on Mill Road at Riccarton, but gave up a successful career race riding when weight became an issue.

He had always had an interest in harness racing and began working part time for Prebbleton trainers Colin and Julie De Filippi several years ago.

Ricky’s wife Sharon was a junior driver and licensed trainer when he first met her.

The couple have raced a few standardbreds together and they run an equine agistment property at Springston.

Ricky is now Harness Racing New Zealand’s full time race and trial starter, taking over from Peter Lamb in November 2020 and Sharon is a member of the crash crew.

The couple were both working at the Rangiora Harness Racing Club’s meeting on New Year’s Day where one of Ricky’s jobs as starter was to host members of the public who had requested a ride with him in the 4WD Ford Ranger mobile barrier vehicle, a popular innovation now available at many harness racing meetings.

‘‘I am not sure when clubs started giving rides in the mobile, so I don't know where the idea came from,’’ Ricky says.

‘‘It is usually used for sponsors of races. Since I have been the full›time starter I have tried to give a lot of the trainers and drivers a ride.

‘‘It gives them a different perspective. Most people are very appreciative of the experience and do enjoy it,’’ he says.

The ‘‘score›up’’ to the starting point of each mobile start race is around 300 metres with the horses in behind the mobile arms travelling at about 50 kilometres an hour at the point of release. It is an exciting experience like no other.

‘‘People usually approach myself or a committee member on race day to get a ride,’’ Ricky says.

The Ashburton Trotting Club sells the rides to raise money for their chosen charities.

By SHELLEY TOPP