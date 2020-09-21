Kaiapoi celebrates spring with festival and Party in the Park

Edie Barber, 6, with her cousin Willow Henson, 2, in an Aqua Boat during last year's Party in the Park. Photo: Shelley Topp

Spring is in the air and Kaiapoi is set to celebrate.

The annual All Together Kaiapoi (ATK) Spring Festival begins on Monday and will run until Sunday, September 27, when the town comes together for its Party in the Park.

ATK project co-ordinator Linda Dunbar says 22 local retailers are participating in a “spring themed” business window display competition, with prizes up for grabs.

All ages can get involved with the “spring chicken” treasure hunt, which will run from Monday until the end of the school holidays.

Entry forms can be collected from Kaiapoi Paper Plus.

ATK will also be putting together a large floral display on Williams St using donated flowers and foliage from students of the three local primary schools, as well as the gifting of daffodil “chocolate pops” and fresh flowers during the spring festival week.

The Williams Street bridge will once again be decorated for the occasion thanks to the Kaiapoi Menz Shed and their creative work with wooden daffodils.

The festival is being sponsored by Easylawn and Kaiapoi Paper Plus, Linda says.

Party in the Park will be held at Trousselot Park on Sunday, September 27, from 11.30am to 2.30pm, and is being sponsored by The Lion Foundation.

There will be food and market stalls, a live band, raffles and loads of entertainment, including Pedalmania, a photo booth, bouncy castle, face painting, the Flip Out Airtrack, pony rides, a mobile farm, bumper boats, water walkers, and dressed-up characters.

While it is a free event, donations to All Together Kaiapoi will be welcome.

Party in the Park is subject to the region returning to alert level 1. Keep an eye on North Canterbury News and the All Together Kaiapoi page on Facebook.