Kaiapoi company helping frontline medical staff

By David Hill

Kaiapoi's TechMedics is using its technology to help keep North Canterbury's frontline staff safe from Covid-19.

Company owner Aaron Lovelace is using his 3D printing skills and his own money to help overcome the shortage of personal protective equipment by buying-in face shields and printing head bands and straps.

“Supermarket staff keep telling us the elastic on the face mask straps keeps rubbing on their ears and by the end of the day they've got sore ears.

“But with the head bands they sit on the back of head and it doesn't rub on the ears.”

Aaron has spent $1000 of his own money getting the head shields and filament, to feed into the 3D printer, freighted to Kaiapoi.

He can provide the completed face masks to local frontline staff in medical centres, pharmacies and supermarkets at cost – or free, if he can raise enough money on his givealittle page.

“Getting the filament was quite hard because there's a few people with 3D printers.”

Aaron is working in with an Auckland group, Project Face Shield.

“I heard about what they were doing, so I approached them to become the hub for North Canterbury.

“I had to show them how we kept it all clean and met the safety requirements.”

It is about giving back and supporting the North Canterbury community, he says.

“North Canterbury has been good to me over the years. I've had this business for 16 years and without the support I wouldn't be here.”

To find out more about the 3D printed face shields go to covid19.3dlabs.nz, call 0800 722349 or email office@techmedics.co.nz.

Anyone who would like to donate, can go to givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-3d-print-personal-protection-shields-covid19