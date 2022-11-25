Kayaking in Oxman

Making a splash . . . The start of racing during the 2020 Oxman held at Geoff and Rochelle Spark's Eyrewell dairy farm near Oxford. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

Kayaking will be included for the first time in the annual Oxman multi-sport event in Eyrewell, near Oxford.

The event this Sunday, November 27, is a long-course triathlon incorporating a range of race options to suit athletes of all ages and abilities, event director John Newsom says.

‘‘As well as our long-course triathlon/duathlon/aquabike (swim/bike) we have a mini OxMan, a junior OxMan for 10-16 year olds, a kids duathlon for 5-9 year olds and run-only options over 21km and 7km distances for teams and individuals.’’

Kayaking, which is limited to 25 competitors, will provide yet another option and can also be done by individuals or teams.

It is being trialled but the hope is, it will provide a good training option for people preparing for the Coast-to-Coast multi-sport challenge from Kumara to Christchurch on February 11 next year.

OxMan has been held annually at Geoff and Rochelle Spark’s dairy farm on South Eyre Rd, since 2019.

John Newsom

It has previously been held during the second weekend of December, but this year it is on two weeks earlier to avoid a clash with December 10’s Iron Man New Zealand which was postponed earlier this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Entries are slightly down on previous years and John says this could be due to ‘‘Covid concerns, the credit crunch and so many other events going on.’’

However, it is once again receiving a lot of support from the North Canterbury community.

Oxford Lions are helping out with a food truck on the day, and local schools will be doing marshalling work.

Although some of the big name national athletes will not be competing at OxMan this year ‘‘all the local elite athletes will be there’’, John says.

Farmstrong, a programme launched in 2015 to help farmers, growers and their families, will benefit from this Sunday’s OxMan with a small part of the entry fees going towards the scheme.

By SHELLEY TOPP