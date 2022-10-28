Keep calm and save fuel

Efficiency . . . Brad Wilson, of Kaiapoi, a mechanic and automotive technician, at AA Auto Centre Rangiora, checking tyre pressure to improve fuel efficiency. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

Drivers are being urged to stay calm by the New Zealand Automobile Association (AA).

AA’s Southern Franchise and ALR Relationship Manager - Motoring Services, Grant Waters says it is important drivers keep calm because the more aggressively they drive the more fuel they use.

His advice comes as the cost of living soars.

‘‘Also, if your vehicle has an eco or fuel-saver mode now is the time to use it.’’

This advice is included in the AA’s art of eco-driving initiative based on a trial done in the United Kingdom (UK) by 50 AA staff members who saved an average of 10 percent on their weekly fuel costs with one person saving 30 percent.

They began by removing any extra weight from their cars such as golf clubs or gym gear and found this improved fuel efficiency and braking time. Roof racks were also removed to reduce drag which increases fuel consumption.

Carefully planning vehicle use by combining smaller trips into one journey and choosing the fastest route was also a key factor in reducing fuel consumption.

The drivers also found that ‘‘keeping rolling’’ by watching the traffic and slowing down early for traffic lights and queues, without any sudden stops, and staying within the speed limit saved fuel. The ecodriving initiative also recommends ‘‘being savvy’’ with air conditioning.

‘‘If you do need to cool your car, open the windows at low speeds and use air conditioning at higher speeds when it makes less difference to fuel consumption and switch off any unnecessary electrics – the worst culprit is heated seats.’’

Under-inflated tyres can also reduce fuel efficiency. Poor vehicle maintenance was also found to contribute to higher motoring costs. ‘‘Prevention is cheaper than cure when it comes to maintenance,’’ Grant says.

‘‘A well-maintained car will run at peak efficiency. When you have your car serviced regularly, you will likely spot problems while they are still minor.

‘‘If you wait until your car won’t start or you have a breakdown, the cost of repairs will probably be much higher.’’

By SHELLEY TOPP