Keeping fit, moving and enjoying company

On the bikes . . . At the Blue Brothers free exercise class for men living with cancer held at the MainPower Stadium in Rangiora each Monday morning were (from left) Ken Batchelor, Dean Farrow and Bruce Parker. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Movement exercises . . Wayne Milne takes part in the circuit training at the Blue Brothers free exercise class for men living with cancer. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Every Monday morning for the past two years a fitness and movement class gets under way at the MainPower Stadium in Rangiora.

It’s a regular session for 10 to 12 men , all supporters of the Blue Brothers Charitable Trust.

Trust founder Dave Cattermole says the Blue Brothers was established to promote group exercise and offer movement opportunities for men living with cancer.

‘‘We now offer free light, regular movement classes, each week at gyms in Christchurch, Amberley, Rangiora, Kaikoura and Oxford.

‘‘It’s a way to catch up with men who are living with cancer. Our goal is to foster camaraderie, connection and offer mental health and well-being support to all our members living in the region.’’

Dave, a cancer sufferer himself, says it makes a difference having somewhere to go where they can meet others like themselves, living with cancer in their own communities. It’s a way to talk about what’s happening in their lives.

‘‘We all know that for men the first step of talking about your problems is the hardest, and the fitness classes we are now running in the North Canterbury region is a great a way for them to realise they are not on their own.’’

For group member Bruce Parker the lure of comradeship not only gets him out of bed in the morning, he says he enjoys exercising as well.

Ken Batchelor says he enjoys the work outs. He also goes to one of the Christchurch sessions as well.

‘‘My health has improved out of sight since I started coming to these sessions,’’ he says.

Culverden resident Matt Anngow, one of the youngest, says joining in the gym sessions has seen a major ‘‘improvement’’ in his mental health.

‘‘It’s great to be able to meet others who are facing the same issues you are.

‘‘To be among them, and listen to what they are doing, is great for my mental health,’’ he says.

The Rangiora team is also working hard fundraising for their participation in the upcoming Rely for Life which will run from 10am to 10pm Saturday, April 1,at Dudley Park, in Rangiora.