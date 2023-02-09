Learning to respect others through learning martial arts

Having fun . . . Karate black belt trainer Paula Hart gets her young charges to warm up before the under five Karate class starts at the Methodist Church hall in Rangiora. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

They jump, they kick, run and laugh, and in doing so, the children at the under-five karate class learn some life lessons as well the intricacies of the sport.

Karate black belt trainer Paula Hart says it’s not all about punching and kicking.

‘‘It’s about teaching them how to focus, how to concentrate on what they are doing, about listening and participating in activities, and also about learning to lose and win with grace.’’

Throw in some discipline and subtle lessons on self-defence, and that’s what makes up the under-five karate classes held weekly in Kaiapoi and Rangiora by Ms Hart.

Four-year-old twins Lachie and Leo Thompson’s mum Amy believes it is good fun for her boys to take part.

‘‘They are learning a bit about a different culture, about self-defence, all while getting involved in something physically active with other children.’’

Keri Ria says it’s great for his children William 4, and Eli 2, to learn a wee bit about self-defence, discipline and fitness.

‘‘Paula’s class teaches them about hand-eye co-ordination and using their hands and feet, and through group play, she is helping them to learn about looking after themselves and others,’’ he said.

Paula says through fun group activities, she is starting to teach the children what to do for self-defence.

‘‘It’s done subtly through play, and we also teach the children to respect others and not to fight outside the dojo.’’

Paula is also a swimming coach and party planner/clown/fairy/ninja at Funtime Parties and says she began her interest in martial arts over 10 years ago.

‘‘Through it, I combine my passions for helping others, clowning around and working with children.

‘‘Sensei Hayden Wilmott of Goju Ryu Karate helped me set up the programmes we trailed last year in the two centres.’’ After keen interest by a growing number of parents, Paula now runs two sessions a week in Rangiora and one in Kaiapoi.