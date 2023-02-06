Liquor licensing debated

Back in chambers . . . The Hurunui District Council held its first meeting of the year on Tuesday. PHOTO: FILE

By DAVID HILL Local Democracy Reporter

More community involvement in liquor licensing is welcomed, but could open the process to more costs, the Hurunui District Council says.

Councillors backed a submission to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Community Participation) Bill at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The submission was drafted by compliance and waste manager Andrew Brown, from feedback given by the council’s district licensing committee.

Mr Brown said council supported making it easier for local communities to have a say in alcohol regulation, but raised some concerns.

‘‘Under the present legislation it can be very difficult for communities to raise objections.

‘‘But by opening up the ability to object to anyone, there is a risk you open it up to people who are outside of your community, and there are groups who are opposed to alcohol.’’

He said without having some ‘‘filtering process’’ hearings could be obliged to hear ‘‘frivolous’’ submissions which dragged the process out and added to the cost.

The present system allowed police, applicants and submitters to cross› examine evidence presented, but the proposed changes would remove this process.

‘‘The cross›examination can draw out information which might not otherwise be drawn out,’’ Mr Brown said.

‘‘So it could lead to more decisions being appealed, because you are taking away that ability to test the information.’’

Mr Brown said there was also the question of who paid for the extra costs of extended hearings or appeals.

The role of the mayor in code of conduct breaches also came under the microscope.

Under the council’s existing code of conduct, the mayor led the process in determining the merits of any complaints received.

But a new template from Local Government New Zealand removed any role for the mayor and elected members in the process.

The new proposal was for an independent investigator to be appointed.

But several councillors expressed their desire for the mayor to provide leadership in handling any complaints.

‘‘The role of the mayor as a leader is more significant and more a part of our culture in a small, rural council, compared to a larger council,’’ Cr Garry Jackson said.

Cr Ross Barnes raised the question of whether the council could be liable for discriminating on medical status.

He was referring to the council enforcing the Covid›19 vaccine mandate last year.

‘‘There is still hurt in the community. and it is important for the council to reconsider its decisions in the light of information we now have.’’

Chief executive Hamish Dobbie said it was a ‘‘health and safety decision’’ and not discrimination.

‘‘We did what we could to keep people safe.’’

Mayor Marie Black said it was decision which was backed by councillors at the time.

‘‘While there is a sense of awkwardness of raising this discussion, this is the right place to have this discussion and to seek the clarity,’’ Mrs Black said.

‘‘It is very hard to know what our decisions would be in a future discussion, but whether it would trigger a code of conduct complaint is probably the question for today’s discussion.’’

Councillors voted to defer making a decision on its code of conduct until it was debated at a future workshop.

Public interest journalism is funded by New Zealand on Air.