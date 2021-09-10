Friday, 10 September 2021

Many in North Canterbury still without power

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. North Canterbury

    If your power isn’t restored by 7pm on Friday, plan for the power to be off overnight, says MainPower. Photo: Supplied
    Multiple customers are still without power throughout Waimakariri and Hurunui, North Canterbury power distributor MainPower says.

    It is working to safely restore as many customers as possible by 7pm tonight.

    Some will have their power off overnight in areas that are difficult to access or where there are safety issues.

    If your power isn’t restored by 7pm, plan for power to be off overnight, says MainPower.

    ‘‘Our teams will be working to their maximum allowable hours tonight and will recommence work from first light tomorrow.

    ‘‘We are also seeking assistance from other crews around the South Island to assist with repairs.

    ‘‘All of our crews are continuing to work to restore power across the network, however are hampered by a large number of trees across roads and debris is still an issue.

    ‘‘We are restoring power as soon as it is safe to do so,’’ a spokesperson says.

    State Highway 7 is still closed due to fallen trees across the road and these will not be cleared until it is safe to do so.

    This has prevented MainPower accessing the Lewis Pass and Springs Junction areas.

    It urges people to treat all lines as live during the outage period, as power may be restored at any time.

    For further information call MainPower's 24-hour fault line - 0800 30 90 80. To report an emergency call 111.

