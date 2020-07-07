Meet the mayoral teddy bear

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon with Dan Bear. Photo: Waimakariri District Council

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon has a new sidekick named Dan Bear.

North Canterbury grandmother Debby Heard presented Dan Bear, kitted out in Mr Gordon’s likeness, to him last Friday.

Mr Gordon says Dan Bear will take pride of place in the mayoral office.

Mrs Heard created Jacinda Bear during the lockdown, in honour of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, which raised nearly $2000 for a children’s charity.

Her Ashley Bear, in honour of Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, raised $500.