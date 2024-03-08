Menz Shed invention aims to slice into pizza delivery market

A takeaway pizza in a reusable wooden box. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

The Rangiora Menz Shed has a new product they hope will become popular with pizza lovers and help avoid cardboard waste.

Photo: Rangiora Menz Shed

Their handmade wooden pizza boxes have been crafted out of untreated pine and designed to hold one takeaway pizza.

It prevents the need to use a supplied cardboard box, which often has to go into the waste bin because of grease on the box interior.

The idea is to buy one of the reusable boxes, which can be lined with a clean, reusable cloth and then take it with you to collect your pizza.

Alternatively, pizza delivery companies could deliver their pizzas in one of the reusable boxes, transferring it to a plate at the delivery point.

It is hoped the initiative will reduce the need for a cardboard carry box.

It is also possible it may reduce the cost of a takeaway pizza.

The Rangiora Menz Shed brings men together at its Ashley St base to share their skills, have a laugh, and work on practical tasks.

-By Shelley Topp