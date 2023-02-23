Milestone celebrated at harness meet

The sun shone, the fashion flowed, the horses performed, bets were won and lost and a cake was cut: it was all part of the Rangiora Harness Racing Club’s 75th jubilee meeting.

Held at the Rangiora Race Course, club president Greg Wright said it was a great day for the fans, club members, drivers, trainers and owners.

‘‘We had a brilliantly good day, with good racing and a good crowd in attendance.’’

In his opening remarks Mr Wright said their club is one of the top seven harness racing clubs in the country.

‘‘We are also one of the prime training locations for harness racing in the country, and that’s something we are very proud of.’’

He said their long history was reflected in the large amount of volunteer work done by the club members to grow and support the owners and trainers in the North Canterbury region.

‘‘We have grown from a one day racing club in the 1950s, to now offering 10 race days a year with stakes exceeding a million dollars.

‘‘That is all thanks to the great work done by mostly volunteers over the years.’’

He said the day was one for celebration and to acknowledge the achievements of the club which were many.

All were now included in a history booklet produced by the club’s historians.

Following the speeches by Mr Wright and Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon, the commemorative jubilee cake was cut by Russell Stalker, who has been a member for 73 consecutive years, and Warner Donald another long serving committee member.

Both are life members of the club. Out watching the action from a tent on the Westbank side of the stands, Heather Moriarty said she was enjoying her day.

‘‘I’m out with all my friends from the Kaiapoi Club’s racing section and we love coming here, it’s one of many tracks we visit in Canterbury and the West Coast,’’ she said.