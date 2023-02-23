Thursday, 23 February 2023

Milestone celebrated at harness meet

    ncn_banner.png

    By john.cosgrove@ncnews.co.nz
    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. North Canterbury
    Fine win . . . Holly Highlander in the hands of Samantha Ottley leads the field home in race two...
    Fine win . . . Holly Highlander in the hands of Samantha Ottley leads the field home in race two at the Rangiora Harness Racing Clubs 75th anniversary meeting. PHOTO:JOHN COSGROVE
    Proud mum . . . Jackie Martin waits for Breana Martin 14, to come home in the first of the...
    Proud mum . . . Jackie Martin waits for Breana Martin 14, to come home in the first of the kidzcart races at the Rangiora Harness Racing Clubs 75th anniversary meeting. PHOTO:JOHN COSGROVE
    Taking a punt . . . Looking over the form at the Rangiora Harness Racing Clubs 75th anniversary...
    Taking a punt . . . Looking over the form at the Rangiora Harness Racing Clubs 75th anniversary meeting were (from left) Lesley James, Sandie Falvey both of Christchurch and Joan Smith of Rangiora. PHOTO:JOHN COSGROVE
    Old time rock and roll in the hands of Gavin Smith hold son to win race three at the Rangiora...
    Old time rock and roll in the hands of Gavin Smith hold son to win race three at the Rangiora Harness Racing Clubs 75th anniversary meeting. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    First home . . .Olive Cook driven by Sheryl Wigg leads the field home to win the first race at...
    First home . . .Olive Cook driven by Sheryl Wigg leads the field home to win the first race at the Rangiora Harness Racing Clubs 75th anniversary meeting from Ruby’s Delight (left) and Arizonawildcat. PHOTO:JOHN COSGROVE
    No winners yet . . . . Heather Moriaty from the racing section of the Kaiapoi Club looks at the...
    No winners yet . . . . Heather Moriaty from the racing section of the Kaiapoi Club looks at the odds at the Rangiora Harness Racing Clubs 75th anniversary meeting. PHOTO:JOHN COSGROVE
    Fashion in the field . . . Brad McLean, Jo Bendall and Wayne King combined attending a wedding...
    Fashion in the field . . . Brad McLean, Jo Bendall and Wayne King combined attending a wedding earlier in the week with a day at the races on Saturday at the Rangiora Harness Racing Clubs 75th anniversary meeting. PHOTO:JOHN COSGROVE
    Preparing Lightening . . Lachie Smolenski 12, prepares Lightening for the 800m kidzcart race at...
    Preparing Lightening . . Lachie Smolenski 12, prepares Lightening for the 800m kidzcart race at the Rangiora Harness Racing Clubs 75th anniversary meeting. PHOTO:JOHN COSGROVE
    Final touches. . . .Trainer Grant Payne works on Tanganyika at the Rangiora Harness Racing Clubs...
    Final touches. . . .Trainer Grant Payne works on Tanganyika at the Rangiora Harness Racing Clubs 75th anniversary meeting. Tanganyika in the hands of Ricky may came home third in race three. PHOTO:JOHN COSGROVE
    Final touches . . . Trainer Sonny Jacobs of Kaikoura prepares Hikoi Hine for her run in race...
    Final touches . . . Trainer Sonny Jacobs of Kaikoura prepares Hikoi Hine for her run in race three at the Rangiora race course. Harness Racing Clubs 75th anniversary meeting. PHOTO:JOHN COSGROVE
    Anniversary special . . . Cutting the anniversary cake at the Rangiora Harness Racing Clubs 75th...
    Anniversary special . . . Cutting the anniversary cake at the Rangiora Harness Racing Clubs 75th jubilee meeting, club president Greg Wright (left), and two of the clubs longest serving members Russell Stalker and Warner Donald. PHOTO:JOHN COSGROVE

    The sun shone, the fashion flowed, the horses performed, bets were won and lost and a cake was cut: it was all part of the Rangiora Harness Racing Club’s 75th jubilee meeting.

    Held at the Rangiora Race Course, club president Greg Wright said it was a great day for the fans, club members, drivers, trainers and owners.

    ‘‘We had a brilliantly good day, with good racing and a good crowd in attendance.’’

    In his opening remarks Mr Wright said their club is one of the top seven harness racing clubs in the country.

    ‘‘We are also one of the prime training locations for harness racing in the country, and that’s something we are very proud of.’’

    He said their long history was reflected in the large amount of volunteer work done by the club members to grow and support the owners and trainers in the North Canterbury region.

    ‘‘We have grown from a one day racing club in the 1950s, to now offering 10 race days a year with stakes exceeding a million dollars.

    ‘‘That is all thanks to the great work done by mostly volunteers over the years.’’

    He said the day was one for celebration and to acknowledge the achievements of the club which were many.

    All were now included in a history booklet produced by the club’s historians.

    Following the speeches by Mr Wright and Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon, the commemorative jubilee cake was cut by Russell Stalker, who has been a member for 73 consecutive years, and Warner Donald another long serving committee member.

    Both are life members of the club. Out watching the action from a tent on the Westbank side of the stands, Heather Moriarty said she was enjoying her day. 

    ‘‘I’m out with all my friends from the Kaiapoi Club’s racing section and we love coming here, it’s one of many tracks we visit in Canterbury and the West Coast,’’ she said.