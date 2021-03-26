More details revealed about planned Hanmer Springs flyride

A prom otional image for the flyride proposed at Hanmer Springs. Image: Supplied via NCN

A flyride proposed at Hanmer Springs will whisk passengers down a 500 metre course on Conical Hill in little over a minute.

A resource consent has been lodged with the Hurunui District Council for the gravity-based ride, which will be able to cater for up to 60 passengers an hour.

The proposal has been given several tweaks after a public meeting in August last year, but it has still attracted concerns about noise and car parking on social media in recent days.

The consent application reveals that the ride would be shifted from the south side of Conical Hill to the west side, away from residential areas, because of noise and privacy concerns.

There is no provision for car parking, with the applicant, Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa, saying it is not able to put a car park on reserve land.

However, it intends to market the ride as a walk from the village to the top of Conical Hill, highlighting estimated walk times, and with booking times for all rides.

There is a track network in the area, giving people the option to continue their walk, or take the flyride to the bottom.

There will be seven poles along the route, supporting the cable track system and passenger trolleys.

The ride changes direction at each of the seven poles, which provide the tension and anchoring for the flyride system.

The applicant is asking that the ride be allowed to operate from 10am to 6pm, but consent is sought to extend the hours during the summer from 9am to 7pm.

A licence will be sought from the council to allow the flyride to operate in the reserve, as commercial activities are not allowed on Conical Hill under the Conical Hill Reserve Management Plan without permission.

The applicant has offered a condition to ensure the protection of the Rough Gecko habitat, the South Marlborough Grass Skink and other lizards.