Motorcyclists go off-road

Learning the trails and tracks available for off road motorcycle riders in the Waimakariri River regional park was the goal of an event organised by Environment Canterbury (ECan) over the weekend.

ECan event co-ordinator Gill Walsh said it was a great turnout with over 100 riders attending to try out the tracks and trails at the Kaiapoi Island trail bike hub.

ECan had teamed up with the Christchurch Off Road Motorcycle Club to have a fun day out at the hub, located on the northern banks of the river.

Walsh says they were very grateful for their support with the project,

‘‘We had riders young and old keen to engage with us about the dedicated tracks and trails we have for them in the park,

‘‘Many were keen to get a taste for the areas we have set aside from them.’’

She says it was a good opportunity for ECan to showcase in a controlled environment, what’s on offer in the 15,000 hectare park area they look after along the banks of the Waimakariri River.

‘‘We have on-site at the hub, three dedicated tracks plus a learners area and we encourage riders to use just these areas rather than using ones dedicated to other park users.’’