Fun times . . . Joyful Sounds students practice for the Barndance. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Music and dance from around the world, coupled with a good dose of laughter and fun, are the main ingredients of a Community Barndance in Amberley on Saturday, December 10.

Organised by Joyful Sounds Music

— Learning for Life — and supported by members of TimeBank Hurunui and local sponsors, the Barndance will feature accomplished and local musicians.

All ages are welcome at the dance, where students of Joyful Sounds Music, will display their musical prowess, while professional musicians will play music and call dances, throughout the evening.

Director of Joyful Sounds, Sigrid McTurk, says on behalf of the coordinating group, the event gives artists, as cultural and art ambassadors, the opportunity to share their skills and inspire others in the community. She says it is a great opportunity to ‘‘kick your heels up’’while enjoying fun, laughter and learning at a great community event. The event coincides with the 25th year of Joyful Sounds Music.

Sigrid says the event will have a positive impact on everyone’s well being which is needed in the present challenging times.

The doors of the Amberley Tin Shed open at 6pm on Saturday, December 10, with musicians and dance callers Theo and G, and Joyful Sounds. It is $15 an adult, $10 unwaged, $5 a child, and $35 a family. Tickets from Sharon McCarthy, on 027 379 9922. Door sales limited.