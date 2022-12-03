Nipper confidence

Off you go . . . Young trainees head out into the surf at the Waikuku Beach Surf Life Saving Club's nipper training. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Every Saturday morning during the summer months, hundreds of children aged from 5 to 13 years congregate on Waikuku Beach to learn all they can about beach and surf safety.

They are in the nippers programme, run since the 1980s by the Waikuku Beach Surf Life Saving Club.

Club president Duncan Campbell says the focus is on beach and water safety, increasing the juniors’ confidence in the water and when the children get older, developing the next generation of life guards.

‘‘It is all about grounding them with good water safety skills, increasing their confidence in water and getting them interested in becoming a life guard when they get older.’’

He says in the past four years the success of the members running this programme every Saturday morning has seen the club’s life guard numbers grow from 40 to

60.

‘‘We have over 400 registered mums, dads and children at the club now, and a lot of the work here has only been made possible by the dedication and commitment of these parents and the club’s committee.’’

He said many of the parents are also donning their swim gear each Saturday and learning more about water and beach safety.

‘‘Many are also putting their hands up and training to become life guards,’’ he said.

The club officially starts volunteer life guard patrols on duty at Waikuku Beach from mid-November until mid-March.

Above 13 years of age, the young people join in the adult surf life guard training, which is also held earlier on Saturday morning at the club.

The assortment of activities and uniqueness of the training is what attracted Redwood father Nick Gordon, when his children were looking for something more adventurous and exciting than just swimming laps in the local pool. ‘‘Waikuku is the only club which offers this type of training and for the past three years my children have loved coming here.

They were bored with laps at the pool.’’