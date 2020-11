Let's help get Ted home. Photo: Supplied

It has been no picnic for Ted, who has been found lost and alone on the Rakahuri Trail at the Ashley River.

He is now in the safe hands of the police, who are anxious to reunite him with his owner.

Ted, who is about 1m tall, was found last Thursday, November 12.

Anyone who may be able to help get this fellow home can call the police on 105 and quote the file number 201112/7099.